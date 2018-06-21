Trump invites Pelosi, Schumer to White House

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says he's "officially" inviting Democratic leaders to the White House to discuss immigration legislation.

Speaking ahead of a Cabinet meeting, Trump says he was making the open invitation through the press.

Trump says: "We should be able to do a bill. I'd invite them to come to the White House any time they want. This afternoon would be good. After the Cabinet meeting would be good."

Trump is blaming Democrats for obstructing immigration legislation, saying, "We need two to tango."

A Republican-led effort in the House to address legal status for young immigrants brought to the U.S. illegally and to fund Trump's border wall is teetering on the edge of collapse.

Trump says: "I just told you I'll invite Sen. Schumer and Nancy Pelosi. They can come over. They can bring whoever they want."

It wasn't immediately clear whether Democrats had been formally invited or if they were planning to accept.