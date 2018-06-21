TJX VOTE | UPDATE: Lordstown council approves zone changes 3-2

LORDSTOWN

Village council has approved, with 3-2 votes, the seven ordinances to rezone from residential to industrial the parcels for the TJX project.

Council members Karen Jones and Robert Bond voted no.

Ronald Radtka abstained due to a conflict of interest.

Lamar Liming, Don Reider and Howard Sheely III voted in favor of the ordinances.

U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan of Howland, D-13th, issued this statement after the zoning approval to advance TJX Homegoods Project:

“Today we reached yet another major milestone in what has been a long and arduous journey to bring TJX Homegoods to the Mahoning Valley. We have all worked long and hard to make this project a reality. I applaud Mayor (Arno) Hill and Lordstown officials for doing their part tonight. Workers in our area will be better off because of this achievement. I continue to be encouraged by the resilience and support of the Lordstown community and its elected leadership. I will continue to do whatever it takes to ensure that this facility, with its thousands of jobs and millions of dollars in payroll and revenue, comes to our region."

A crowd of at least 75 people has turned out for tonight’s special village council meeting. Council gave a third and final reading of ordinances to rezone seven parcels of land, totaling 290 acres, on Ellsworth Bailey and Hallock Young roads from residential to industrial. TJX companies wants to build a 1.2 million square foot HomeGoods distribution center there.

Critics of the zone changes are opposed to the use of residential land.

Proponents support the project due to the estimated 1,000 jobs it will bring, in addition to other economic benefits.

Following tonight’s vote, some village residents have indicated they plan to petition for a referendums. Residents would have 30 days to file a referendum petition.