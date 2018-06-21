Teen in ‘Making a Murderer’ asks high court to take his case
Associated Press
WASHINGTON
The teenager in the video sits slouched on a loveseat wearing a black long- sleeved shirt, cargo pants and white sneakers, his hands folded but fidgeting in his lap. Eyes downcast, he answers questions from investigators interrogating him. Slowly, with a lot of prodding, he admits he joined his uncle in raping and murdering a young woman before burning her body in a bonfire.
But 16-year-old Brendan Dassey’s confession – seen by viewers nationwide as part of the Netflix series “Making a Murderer” – should never have been used to convict him, his lawyers say, and they’re hoping the Supreme Court agrees to take his case. They say the Wisconsin teen, who has been called a “slow learner” and “borderline intellectually disabled,” was pressured into a false confession.
The Supreme Court’s justices will have their first opportunity to discuss taking Dassey’s case in a closed-door meeting today.
