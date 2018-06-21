State Route 11 southbound to I-80 westbound ramp closes tonight


June 21, 2018 at 11:10a.m.

AUSTINTOWN — Beginning at 8 p.m. today, state Route 11 southbound to Interstate 80 westbound ramp will be closed through 6 a.m. Friday for paving operations, said the Ohio Department of Transportation.

The detour will be state Route 711 to Interstate 680 to I-80. This work is part of a $91.5 million project to widen I-80 between Route 11 and state Route 193 (Belmont Avenue). The entire project is scheduled to be completed by late September.

