Registration for Head Start next month

By Amanda Tonoli

atonoli@vindy.com

WARREN

Trumbull Community Action Program is inviting families to Race to Learning from 10 a.m. to 2 a.m. July 18 and July 25 and to register students for Head Start.

Head Start is a comprehensive preschool program dedicated to not only readying students for kindergarten, but also taking care of whole families in the process, explained Janet Diegan, Head Start director.

Race to Learning will allow parents to register their children without having to make an appointment.

“We make sure to have a good time,” Diegan said.

Race to Learning on July 18 will be at the Warren West Community Center, 1230 Palmyra Road SW; and at Niles Head Start Center, 309 North Rhodes Ave., on July 25.

Families can enjoy food, games, prizes, face painting and more while learning about Head Start.

“We have physicals and dental screenings, and we provide transportation for all children this upcoming school year,” Diegan said. “We just want to make sure each child is ready for kindergarten and ready for success throughout all of their school years.”

TCAP’s Head Start program also gives students the opportunity to participate in a STEAM – science, technology, engineering, arts and math – lab during their time in the program.

Diegan said many students who leave the Head Start program leave ready to read and don’t have many issues upon entering kindergarten.

“We want to make sure they are as ready as they can be so they can have a successful time in school,” she said.

Eligibility is based on income. Families must be 100 percent below federal poverty guidelines.

For information, contact the TCAP Head Start registration office at 330-393-2507, exts. 222 or 271.

Required documents for registration are a birth record, shot record, health insurance card, photo identification for parents/guardians, income for the past 30 days or past 12 months and Social Security cards for family members and custody papers (if applicable).