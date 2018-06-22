Questions loom for GM as Lordstown's second shift ends Friday

LORDSTOWN

As the second shift at the General Motors Lordstown Assembly Complex ends Friday, inevitably raising questions about the future of the plant, United Auto Workers Local 1112 President Dave Green’s mantra to himself and his members is, “One day at a time.”

“It’s scary times right now, but we’ve been here before and got through it,” he said.

The plant lost its third shift last year. On Monday, the plant will begin operating on one shift, which no doubt will be difficult for the remaining workers.

“It’s going to be sad, because there are a lot of people you’d see at work every day who just aren’t going to be there. Going through that is not going to be a great situation for our members,” Green said. “It’s like your family and friends that got laid off.”

An exact number was not immediately available, but about 1,200 GM Lordstown workers are expected to be impacted by the layoffs. Earlier this month, nearly 600 workers accepted early retirement or a buyout.

The cutbacks at the GM plant impacts its local suppliers, as well.

Read more about the situation in Friday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.