Police: Man shoots at Cleveland building with a BB gun
CLEVELAND (AP) — Police say a man armed with a BB gun tried to shoot out the windows of a building in downtown Cleveland.
Officers were called to the Halle Building about 10 a.m. Wednesday for a report of shots fired.
A spokesman for Cleveland police says a man had a BB gun and was trying to fire shots at the building from across the street.
No injuries were reported, and police have not reported damage to the building.
It is unclear if police have filed any charges.
The Halle Building first opened in 1908 as a department store and has since been converted into office space and luxury residences.
An investigation into the attempted shooting is ongoing.
More like this from vindy.com
- November 17, 2017 10:55 a.m.
Youngstown cops nab man who fired BB gun downtown
- May 8, 2017 7:11 p.m.
DA: Suspect in doctors' slaying in Boston did not shoot at police
- April 7, 2017 midnight
Columbus police kill man outside ER
- August 18, 2017 midnight
Officer who shot boy feared gunfight
- March 28, 2018 11:22 a.m.
Man charged with felonious assault after East Side shooting
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.