POLICE CALLS

A summary of recent criminal activity in Poland and Boardman townships:

POLAND

June 15

Recovered property: A Chrysler Town & Country was found after having been reported stolen in the 3000 block of Center Road.

Misuse of a credit card: A Struthers Road woman learned that her debit/credit card had been misused.

June 18

Menacing/vandalism: A Highland Avenue woman told police she’s being stalked, and that her vehicle’s windshield was damaged.

BOARDMAN

June 16

Assault/criminal damaging: A Hubbard man alleged a cousin struck the back of his head as he prepared to drop the relative off at a restaurant near South Avenue and Western Reserve Road. The cousin then threw a patio chair that belongs to the restaurant at the accuser’s vehicle, striking and doing $750 in damage to the passenger side, he further alleged.

Assault/menacing: A woman alleged a relative poked her forehead, pushed the accuser to the ground and threatened to shoot her during a family gathering in the 7200 block of Amherst Avenue.

Drugs: Dawn M. Jones, 38, of East Lucius Avenue, Youngstown, was taken into custody on Market Street and charged with two counts of drug abuse and one each of possessing drug paraphernalia, tampering with evidence and illegal use or possession of an Ohio benefits card, a fifth-degree felony. Found were a bag with a chunk of suspected crack cocaine, two over-the-counter pills, numerous drug-related items and an Ohio Direction card in someone else’s name, a report stated.

Theft: Victoria M. Armstrong, 18, was charged with stealing about $366 worth of merchandise that included a pair of jeans from Walmart, 1300 Doral Drive. Also charged in the theft were a Youngstown girl, 14, and a Youngstown boy, 16.

Theft: A Canfield woman reported a credit card and a gift card were taken while she patronized a South Avenue big-box store.

Identity fraud: A Firnley Avenue man alleged a former friend used his personal information to obtain services and property in Las Vegas.

Theft: A Struthers woman returned to her car in the 6000 block of South Avenue to discover 56 prescription pills missing.

Criminal damaging: A vehicle on Market Street was found with a smashed driver-side window. Damage came to $300.

Fraud: Authorities took custody of Zachary T. Fisher, 22, of Ravenna, who was wanted on one count each of identity fraud, receiving stolen property and misuse of a credit card. A Poland woman discovered that after having accidentally left her wallet last December at a friend’s Sequoya Drive residence, someone made several unauthorized withdrawals and transactions from her account that totaled more than $900.

Identity fraud: An Afton Avenue man discovered 14 fraudulent transactions that totaled $4,200 had been made to his account.

Theft: Jaraysia Jefferson, 20, of Crandall Avenue, Youngstown, was charged, accused of stealing $115 worth of clothing from Gabe’s, 850 Boardman-Poland Road.

Theft: After stopping her vehicle on Market Street, officers arrested Dawn M. Jones of East Lucius Avenue, Youngstown, on a theft warrant. Jones, 38, was accused of taking a $4 hair-perm kit March 4 from Dollar General, 859 E. Midlothian Blvd.

June 17

Arrest: After pulling him over at Brookwood Road and Lemans Drive, authorities took into custody Marquese J. Kennedy, 30, of Rhoda Avenue, Youngstown, upon discovering Kennedy was wanted on a bench warrant accusing him of failing to appear in Youngstown Municipal Court.

Child endangerment: Police received information that two youngsters, 7 and 8, had been left alone at a Mathews Road residence, though no charges had been filed at the time of the report. The Mahoning County Children Services Board was to be notified.

Harassment: A Melbourne Avenue woman said she received on her cellphone a derogatory and harassing message.

Stolen property: Girard authorities handed to township police Jacob L. Chapdelaine, 25, of Devon Avenue, Youngstown, who was charged with receiving stolen property after a traffic stop May 15 on Market Street in which officers said the vehicle had an altered or stolen validation sticker.

Domestic violence: Kenneth K. Cochrane Jr., 41, of Trumbull Avenue, Girard, was arrested in the 5200 block of Market Street on a Trumbull County warrant accusing him of failing to appear in court on a domestic-violence charge.

June 18

Arrests: Anthony W. Blalock, 35, of Aylesboro Avenue, Boardman, was charged with obstructing official business, when, police alleged, Blalock lied about his identity because he was wanted on a warrant. Also arrested on warrants was Jasmine S. Weaver, 31, of Pasadena Avenue, Youngstown.

Fraud: A Barbie Drive woman told officers two callers, one claiming to be her grandson, the other his attorney, tried to get her to send $8,000 in bond money for the grandson, who supposedly had been arrested on a drunken-driving charge. The woman knew, however, it was a scam and lost no money, a report said.

Intimidation: A Boardman woman who reportedly is to testify against her husband told authorities she’s received about 82 harassing calls and 87 such text messages, and that someone has driven past her home on numerous occasions.

Menacing: A worker for a Market Street video store reported an irate customer threatened to come behind the counter and slap her face if she failed to remove a $17 balance from his account.

Theft: An employee with a Market Street home-improvement business noticed a 9 mm firearm missing from his vehicle.

Arrest: A traffic stop in the 600 block of Boardman-Canfield Road led to the arrest of Jose E. Santiago, 26, on a charge of operating a vehicle impaired. Santiago, of Kendall Avenue, Campbell, refused to undergo a breath test, a report showed.

Theft: Megan K. Clifton, 35, of Ridge Road, Vienna, was charged in the theft of two T-shirts from Macy’s in Southern Park Mall.

Arrest: While answering a call pertaining to a runaway child, police charged a 14-year-old township boy with obstructing official business and cited him on a charge of drug abuse (marijuana) after saying he refused several times to listen to officers and appeared to be under the influence of the drug.

Drugs: Police were dispatched to St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital to charge Trent A. Marcum, 22, of Youngstown-Salem Road, Salem, with possessing a drug-abuse instrument after a reported drug overdose last month at an East Midlothian Boulevard business. Marcum was found on a restroom floor with an uncapped needle nearby, authorities alleged.

June 19

Arrest: Chad A. Love, 31, who listed addresses on South Street in Columbiana and West Martin Street in East Palestine, was charged with fleeing and eluding police, possessing drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest and operating a vehicle impaired after officers alleged he fled in the car as they tried to pull him over near Shields and Hopkins roads. Before apprehending him on Risher Road, authorities had to use a stun gun to bring under control an uncompliant Love, who also had a suspected crack-cocaine pipe, they alleged.

Breaking and entering: Someone broke into U Go Auto Sales, 119 Indianola Road, and removed a metal box containing about 150 pieces of tools. Also missing from the shop floor were wrenches and other tools, for an estimated $1,400 loss.

Theft: Authorities booked Howard G. Ahart, 55, of Seifert Drive, Youngstown, on a theft charge, related to an April 22 shoplifting situation in which a $20 rechargeable razor was stolen from Walmart.

Trespassing: Police at Boardman Area Court on Market Street booked Katelyn M. Whitman, 27, on a criminal-trespassing charge after alleging the South Weymouth, Mass., woman was in Walmart on Jan. 31, 2017, in violation of a previous such warning.

Arrest: Khaliah J. Green, 41, of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, Youngstown, was taken into custody at St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital on a theft charge. Green was accused of stealing a $6 bottle of dish soap last February from Family Dollar, 4030 Market St.

Fraud: A North Cadillac Drive woman reported that after having provided personal information on the internet, someone suggested she apply for a grant because she supposedly qualified for money, though the accuser discovered it was a scam when first asked to send $1,000 in gift cards.

Theft: Two Brookfield Avenue residents discovered a pair of reading glasses, a set of headphones and several other items missing from their vehicles.

Vandalism: Brandon Baber, 24, of Tippecanoe Road, Boardman, faced a felony-vandalism charge after a man reportedly intentionally rammed a shopping cart into a door at Giant Eagle, 476 Boardman-Canfield Road, which resulted in a $4,000 damage estimate.

Arrest: Officers responded to a 911 call from a Market Street motel, where they picked up Keith M. Brooks, 55, upon ascertaining Brooks, of Castile Avenue, Youngstown, was wanted on a probation-violation warrant.

June 20

Burglary: Someone pushed aside a window air-conditioning unit, then entered a residence in the 30 block of Willow Drive. Stolen were a 65-inch flat-panel TV and a door handle.

Pursuit: A man reportedly led police on a vehicular chase that reached close to 70 mph on Lake Park Road and continued into Youngstown as they attempted a traffic stop on Lake Park and after determining the Chevrolet Sebring had been stolen in the city.