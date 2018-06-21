Pennsylvania fantasy sports sees $12.4M in entry fees in May
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania regulators say online fantasy sports players paid $12.4 million in entry fees to participate in the first month of game-playing being newly regulated and taxed by the state.
The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board said Wednesday 10 licensed operators reported $1.3 million in revenue from May’s activity after prizes were paid, and paid nearly $200,000 to satisfy the state’s 15 percent tax.
Pennsylvanians who are at least 18 years old can play.
The gaming board is regulating the games under a law signed by Gov. Tom Wolf last year that also expanded casino-style gambling in Pennsylvania and legalized online casino gambling and sports betting.
The agency is writing regulations for sports betting, and could finish in time for the start of the National Football League’s season Sept. 5.
