Ohio man shot by police after they say he shot detective dies
PARMA, Ohio (AP) — A man who authorities say shot a police detective in the leg after an Ohio traffic stop and was then shot by the detective and another officer has died.
The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner today said 29-year-old Jonathan Legg, of Parma Heights, died at a hospital after being shot Wednesday near the border of Parma and Parma Heights in suburban Cleveland.
Police in Parma say an officer from that city stopped Legg’s car around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday and an on-duty Parma Heights detective stopped to assist. Authorities say Legg opened fire during a struggle with the officers.
The detective was taken to a hospital. His condition isn’t known. The names of the detective and officer haven’t been released.
The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is investigating.
More like this from vindy.com
- May 14, 2018 midnight
Ohio woman, 113, is now the oldest person in the US
- November 1, 2016 midnight
Man fatally shot after stabbing cop
- August 31, 2016 10:40 a.m.
Police: Ohio shooter dies after killing neighbor at a bus stop
- February 18, 2017 7:39 p.m.
Man dies after breaching security at Honolulu airport
- August 3, 2017 11:34 a.m.
Ohio police: Baby delivered safely after pregnant teen shot
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.