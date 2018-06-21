Ohio Democratic voters surged for primary
COLUMBUS (AP) — Democratic Party voters more than doubled Republicans in party-switching and overall voter affiliation growth for Ohio’s 2018 primaries.
Republican Secretary of State Jon Husted released voter data today tracking changes for the May primary.
In 2016, Republicans had outgained Democrats in party-switchers and new voters in a presidential year featuring Donald Trump and Ohio Gov. John Kasich in the GOP nomination race.
Ohio voters don’t register with a party, but are considered affiliated with the party whose ballot they choose in a partisan primary.
The elections chief says more than half of Ohio’s 7.96 million registered voters are unaffiliated.
Among partisan voters, Democrat-affiliated voters grew 165,432 this year to top 1.4 million. Republican-affiliated voters grew 60,162 to top 2 million. Green Party-affiliated voters more than doubled to 7,353.
