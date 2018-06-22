Northside nurses say Steward putting profits above patient care

YOUNGSTOWN

Several nurses from Northside Regional Medical Center showed up at Thursday’s Mahoning County commissioners’ meeting to voice their displeasure with the hospital’s new ownership.

Anne Mueller, a labor representative with the Ohio Nurses Association, said the Youngstown General Duty Nurses Association, which represents the Northside nurses, has a 51-year history of overcoming obstacles to serve the Youngstown community.

She said Steward Health Care’s idea of “better than ever” means eliminating nurses’ voices from patient-care and staffing discussions and running a skeleton crew.

Marcia Schiffauer, who has worked at Northside for 35 years, said the Boston-based Steward wants to put “Boston profits over Youngstown patients.”

She said the average nurse at Northside has 25 years of experience and has a connection to the community.

“We’re here to stay,” Schiffauer said. “We’re part of our community, and we want to maintain care.”

