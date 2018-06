Lockup List Thursday — Mahoning County jail bookings, releases

BOOKED

NAME, DOB, AGENCY, CHARGE

ANDERSON, JAWON DARNELL, 04/16/1993, AUSTINTOWN POLICE DEPT., OBSTRUCTING OFFICIAL BUSINESS

ANTONUCCI, LISA M, 01/28/1980, AUSTINTOWN POLICE DEPT., DOMESTIC VIOLENCE

KETTERER, KELLI STAR, 03/19/1981, BOARDMAN POLICE DEPT., POSSESSION OF DRUGS

RAUCH, KAYLA, 09/01/1987, JACKSON POLICE DEPT., POSSESSION OF DRUGS

WOLF, CRAIG CAMERON, 04/06/1988, STRUTHERS POLICE DEPT., DOMESTIC VIOLENCE

RELEASED

NAME, DOB, BOOK DATE, REASON FOR RELEASE

ALLGOOD, RENE LYNETTE,11/28/1958, 01/28/2018, TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

BANKS, WINNIA L, 06/19/1982, 04/27/2018, TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

CEASAR, TAWAUN A, 03/15/1992, 06/15/2018

DANG, CUONG, 12/24/1972, 06/11/2018, TIME SERVED

GRISSETT, TASHAUNA,12/21/1988, 06/07/2018, TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

HAWES, SANDRA LYNN, 10/10/1967, 06/19/2018