Golf outing

YOUNGSTOWN

The Inspiring Minds Youngstown Chapter will host its second-annual golf-outing fundraiser July 8 at Pine Lakes Golf Club in Hubbard,

The outing is one of the chapter’s largest fundraisers to help offset the cost of IMY’s after-school programming and events.

The outing includes 18 holes of golf with a cart, beverages, lunch at the turn, a premium dinner and an awards reception. Teams will be organized into foursomes.

Event-day registration begins at 1 p.m., and teams tee off at 2.

The cost is $75 for a single or $300 for a pre-registered team.

The registration deadline is Friday. To register, visit IMYoungstown.org or send an email to Stephanie Gilchrist at sgilchrist@imyoungstown.org.

Warren man fined

WARREN

Daniel Blasco, 63, has agreed with prosecutors to keep his home on Kenilworth Avenue Southeast boarded up through Sept. 18 as a nuisance.

Judge W. Wyatt McKay of Trumbull County Common Pleas Court approved a restraining order last September that allowed the home to be boarded up initially. Judge Andrew Logan had a hearing Wednesday regarding the order continuing for the maximum period of one year.

Blasco will pay a $300 fine and court costs.

The board-up and criminal charge against Blasco were the result of a monthslong investigation that showed the home at 765 Kenilworth was being used for prostitution.

Blasco still has a pending felony charge in common pleas court of promoting prostitution.

Lincoln Park cleanup

YOUNGSTOWN

St. Angela Merici Parish, along with neighbors, the city of Youngstown, CityScape, Youngstown Neighborhood Development Corp. and YSUScape, will be cleaning up, restoring and beautifying Lincoln Park, 397 S. Jackson St., on the city’s East Side from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. For further information, call Diana at 330-747-6080.

Plan comments sought

YOUNGSTOWN

The Eastgate Regional Council of Governments invites public comment on its 2040 Metropolitan Transportation Plan Update through July 2.

The plan identifies strategies and projects for maintaining and improving the transportation system over 20 years.

The plan includes a list of 353 projects resulting in more than $632.1 million in infrastructure investments.

The document is available at www.eastgatecog.org/mtp2040update, and comments can be submitted by emailing ksympson@eastgatecog.org, calling 234-254-1502 or visiting Eastgate’s office at 100 E. Federal St.

House Bill 402

COLUMBUS

State Rep. John Boccieri of Poland, D-59th, criticized the passage of House Bill 402, legislation that raises telephone rates and pulls service from certain markets.

“This legislation will have a devastating impact on seniors with fixed incomes and those who depend on reliable landline service,” Boccieri said. “I am concerned that we are forcing seniors toward economic hardship by increasing rates and pushing some toward cellular service, a practice which isn’t supported by the AARP or the Ohio Consumer’s Counsel.”

The bill changes current state law, which ensures the availability of adequate basic local service throughout the state, to a policy that allows telecommunications companies to provide service where available. The legislation also gives the companies the ability to raise rates by $2 each year and provides them with full pricing flexibility or unlimited rate increases with little to no consumer protections from the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio.

The bill now heads to the Senate for further consideration.

Road closure

LIBERTY

Loganway, from Gypsy Lane to the Logan Swim Club, will be closed from 8:30 to 11 a.m. Sunday, due to the Jewish Community Center’s Dash and Splash 5k Run. The recommended detour route is west on Gypsy Lane, north on state Route 193 and east on state Route 304.

Lunch price increase

CANFIELD

The Canfield Board of Education on Wednesday approved an increase in lunch prices.

The price for elementary school lunches will go from $2.35 to $2.40 and middle school lunches from $2.60 to $2.65.

Superintendent Alex Geordan said the change was caused by prices mandated by government subsidies.