Girl, 9, fatally shot while sitting inside car in Cleveland


June 21, 2018 at 10:45a.m.

CLEVELAND (AP) — Authorities say a 9-year-old girl sitting in a car while her mother went inside a building to pick up her son has been shot and killed.

The girl has been identified as Saniyah Nicholson, of Maple Heights. Cleveland police say she was shot in the forehead about 7:15 p.m. Wednesday and was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Police say the girl was sitting in the car with an adult sister when she was shot. Police have not said whether the sister was injured.

Councilman Joe Jones says he was told in a briefing by police the girl was shot when a group in a car traded gunfire with a group on foot.

No suspects have been arrested.

