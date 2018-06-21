Competent for trial

WARREN

Keion L. Stella, 35, of Dunstan Drive Northwest, was found competent to stand trial in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court on 27 criminal charges, including 12 of rape involving two females, one of them a juvenile. Stella was also found competent to stand trial on three counts of kidnapping and one of rape in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.

Stella remains in jail in lieu of $1 million bond in Trumbull County and $500,000 bond in Mahoning.

His Trumbull case involves 12 rape counts, six of kidnapping, six of felonious assault and three of aggravated burglary involving offenses alleged to have occurred Oct. 4 and Oct. 7 last year. His Mahoning County offenses are alleged to have taken place Oct. 8.

Man arraigned

WARREN

A man charged with two counts of felonious assault and one count each of child endangering and criminal damaging in a May 23 incident was arraigned Wednesday in Warren Municipal Court.

Caylan Q. Jones, 30, who listed addresses in Windham and Warren, is accused of driving a car toward a woman in the yard of a home on Tod Avenue Northwest and hitting an unoccupied vehicle in the driveway. No one was injured.

Diamond N. Scott, 23, of Jefferson Street Southwest in Warren and Hudson Avenue in Youngstown and a child were in the back seat of his car. Scott was arraigned in May on felony complicity and misdemeanor child endangering.

Babies injured

WARREN

Twin 8-month-old girls were taken to Akron Children’s Hospital with serious injuries, including apparent broken bones, Tuesday morning, a Warren Police Department report says. The location of the incident was Vine Avenue Northeast, and the Warren Police Department was notified by Trumbull County Children Services after the children had already been taken to the hospital.

Road closed

GREEN

Lisbon Road will be closed between Middletown and Calla roads from Tuesday to next Thursday for culvert repairs. Motorists will be directed from Calla Road to Washingtonville Road to West South Range Road.

Police chase

BOARDMAN

A man who led police on a chase Tuesday morning was charged with possession of a crack pipe.

An officer stopped a car for making an illegal U-turn at Shields and Hopkins roads. When a second officer arrived, the driver, identified as Chad Love, 31, of East Palestine, sped away. The chase ended when Love drove down a dead-end street.

Officers described Love’s behavior as erratic, and they had to subdue him with a stun device. He faces charges for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, fleeing and eluding, resisting arrest and possession of drug paraphernalia.

