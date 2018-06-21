Celebrate summer

YOUNGSTOWN

Dunkin’ Donuts will celebrate the first day of summer by offering complimentary samples of Dunkin’ Donuts frozen lemonade today. The frozen beverage is available in two flavors, original and strawberry. The promotion will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at participating Youngstown locations while supplies last.

Business filings

COLUMBUS

Ohio Secretary of State Jon Husted recently announced that 12,082 new entities filed to do business in Ohio in May, a year-over-year increase of 1,370 filings. May 2018 was the third-best month on record for new business filings, Husted’s office reported.

A new state record of 12,874 filings was set in April. Ohio has seen 56,355 new business filings so far this year.

Free for kids

PITTSBURGH

Eat’N Park restaurants are celebrating the 50th anniversary of Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood with a special treat for children.

For a limited time, children will receive a coloring sheet featuring neighbors from the PBS KIDS series “Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood” and a “Daniel Goes Out for Dinner” book with their meal.

The promotion, which is available at locations in western Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia, runs through June 30.

NTSB: Plane gave several warnings before crash into lake

CLEVELAND

The National Transportation Safety Board has issued a report saying the plane that crashed into Lake Erie off Cleveland killing all six people onboard issued multiple warnings about the aircraft’s altitude.

The plane piloted by Columbus beverage executive John Fleming crashed in December 2016 shortly after takeoff from Burke Lakefront Airport near downtown Cleveland.

Fleming’s wife, Suzanne, two teenage sons and two family friends were also on the plane during a planned return flight to Columbus after a Cleveland Cavaliers game.

The NTSB report issued Wednesday said the plane’s enhanced ground proximity warning system gave numerous alerts to pull up followed by a warning that the plane was traveling too fast.

Suzanne and John Fleming were natives of Boardman.

Report: Industrial chemicals more toxic than thought

WASHINGTON

A government report shows that a family of industrial chemicals turning up in public water supplies around the country is even more toxic than previously thought, threatening human health at concentrations seven to 10 times lower than previously realized.

The chemicals are called perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl. They were used in goods such as fire-suppressing foam, nonstick pans and fast-food wrappers.

Selected local stocks

STOCK, DIVIDENDCLOSECHANGE

Alcoa Inc., 45.130.66

Aqua America, .20 34.280.07

Avalon Holdings,2.150.00

Chemical Bank, .2859.060.51Community Health Sys, .214.63 0.13

Cortland Bancorp, .1123.50-0.49

Farmers Nat., .0716.580.28

First Energy, .36 34.88-0.04

Fifth/Third, .1630.750.18

First Niles Financial, .059.500.00

FNB Corp., .1214.060.02

General Motors, .3842.02-0.24

General Electric, .1212.86-0.09

Huntington Bank, .11 15.440.07

iHeartMedia Inc.,--

JP Morgan Chase, .56107.640.09

Key Corp, .1120.56-0.01

LaFarge, 2.01--

Macy’s, .38 39.610.73

Parker Hannifin, .76164.460.85

PNC, .75141.41-0.74

Simon Prop. Grp., 2.88168.192.79

Stoneridge 35.653.60

United Comm. Fin., .06 11.51-0.02

Selected prices from Wednesday’s 4 p.m. close.