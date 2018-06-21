Campbell council meets for final session before recess

By Graig Graziosi

ggraziosi@vindy.com

CAMPBELL

City council met for the final time before its summer recess Wednesday evening, when the lawmakers approved the payment for a new scoreboard at Roosevelt Park and advanced legislation that could provide the fire department with upgraded equipment.

Council approved a payment of $6,237.61 to YESCO for bulbs that will be used with the scoreboard, which was donated to the city by Bob Cene Jr.

About $3,000 of the $6,237.61 spent on signs will be recouped, thanks to a rebate the city is utilizing.

The two resolutions regarding fire equipment, which moved to third readings, authorizes the chief to pursue grants for the equipment. If successful in passing their final readings, the resolutions would allow fire Chief Nick Hrelec to apply for two grants, one for $1,400 and a second for $10,000.

The first grant would allow the department to purchase new gloves and barrier hoods, which firefighters wear to protect themselves from harmful and potentially cancer-causing particulates, while the second would update the firefighters’ arsenal of life-saving equipment, such as the jaws-of-life, which helps extricate crash victims from vehicles.

During the caucus before the meeting, Councilman Michael Tsikouris suggested that legislation be drafted to hold individuals accountable if they chronically fail to maintain their lawns.

They mayor and council agreed that legislation with stronger penalties is needed to address the matter, though City Administrator Lew Jackson noted that some of the delinquency is likely the result of elderly homeowners who are unable to mow their own lawn and should be given some leniency and assistance.

The next regular council meeting will take place at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 5 at city hall.