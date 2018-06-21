Boardman man faces sex charges

BOARDMAN — A man accused of molesting a girl surrendered Wednesday at the township police department.

Timothy Case, 39, of New Castle, Pa., faces one count of sexual imposition.

The charges resulted from an April report in which a mother told police Case had groped her daughter.

The daughter told police Case had been "targeting" her breasts, smacking her butt and pulling down his pants and making her smack his butt.

Case denied claims of inappropriate touching and said he hugs her and rubs her head and back.

The girl has been placed with her grandparents.