ABC sets Roseanne spinoff for fall, minus Roseanne
LOS ANGELES (AP)
ABC, which canceled its “Roseanne” revival over its star’s racist tweet, says it will air a Conner family sitcom minus Roseanne Barr this fall.
ABC ordered 10 episodes of the spinoff after Barr agreed to forgo any creative or financial participation in it.
In a statement issued by the show’s producer, Barr says she agreed to the settlement in order to save the jobs of 200 cast and crew members.
ABC said Thursday that the new series has the working title “The Conners” and will star John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf, Sara Gilbert and other “Roseanne” co-stars.
The revival of the hit 1988-97 sitcom “Roseanne” was axed by ABC after Barr posted a tweet likening former Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett to a product of the Muslim Brotherhood and “Planet of the Apes.”
More like this from vindy.com
- May 30, 2018 midnight
ABC cancels ‘Roseanne’ after star’s racist tweet
- May 16, 2017 2:40 p.m.
'Roseanne' returning to ABC with Barr as star
- May 30, 2018 6:06 p.m.
'Roseanne’ finishes as most-watched comedy in last week
- March 26, 2018 6:38 p.m.
Roseanne reboot brings the cast back home
- May 29, 2018 1:52 p.m.
UPDATE | 'Roseanne' reboot canceled after star's Tweets
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.