66 Salem ICE detainees released for 'humanitarian reasons'
SALEM — A spokesman for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said about 66 detainees from Tuesday’s raid at Fresh Mark in Salem have been released for humanitarian purposes.
The raid resulted in the detention of 146 workers at the Salem meat-processing facility, which makes it the largest workplace raid carried out by the Trump Administration.
Khaalid Walls, an ICE spokesman, said the detainees were released for humanitarian purposes including health and family reasons.
A local activist told The Vindicator on Wednesday the mothers of several children who had been left alone during the raid had been released.
The men swept up in the raid are detained at the Northeast Ohio Correctional Center on Hubbard Road in Youngstown. The women were taken to Geauga County jail.
