4 arrested after drugs raids on South, West sides

YOUNGSTOWN — Members of the vice squad and the Community Police Unit took four people into custody Wednesday at two separate homes while serving search warrants investigating drug activity.

About 5:25 p.m. at a 14 E. Auburndale Ave. home, officers found pills, a scale, $587 cash and a Glock 9mm semi-automatic pistol with a 30-round extended magazine. Arrested there on drug and weapons charges was Reggie Daniels, 30, who reports said lists the South Side home as his address.

About 4:25 p.m. at a 437 Division St. home, police found suspected heroin, suspected crack cocaine, suspected marijuana and a scale. Arrested there on drug charges was Neasha Taylor, 28, the West Side homeowner, and Donteill Grant, 38, of West Warren Avenue. Taken into custody on a warrant from the Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office was Randy Kasiewick, 36, of Roanoke Avenue in Austintown.