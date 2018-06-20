Youngstown man gets prison term on gun charge

YOUNGSTOWN — A man who pleaded guilty to having a handgun while running from a traffic stop in December was sentenced today to a year prison in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.

Judge R. Scott Krichbaum handed down the sentence to Kashmere Womack, 25, of Megan Circle, who said he needed a gun for protection because he was shot last summer.

It is the second day in a row in a gun case Judge Krichbaum ordered a defendant to serve time behind bars despite recommendations from prosecutors and defense lawyers for no incarceration.