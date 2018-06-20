US Rep. Tim Ryan introduces legislation to keep immigrant families together
WASHINGTON — U.S. Re. Tim Ryan of Howland, D-13th, joined 190 of his Democratic colleagues in introducing the Keep Families Together Act, H.R. 6135. The bill is in response to President Trump’s zero-tolerance immigration policy of separating families at our southern border:
“The Trump Administration’s decision to rip these families apart is just that, a decision, and it’s being enabled by a Republican-led Congress that supports this family separation policy," Ryan said in a news release today.
"We didn’t need to introduce this bill. The President can fix it today. If this administration had an ounce of humanity, it would do the right thing and bring these families back together,” Ryan added.
Among other things, The Keep Families Together Act promotes family unity by prohibiting Department of Homeland Security officials from separating children from their parents, except in extraordinary circumstances.
