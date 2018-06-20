University of Toledo president gets raise, longer contract
TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — The University of Toledo is extending the contract for its president through at least 2023 and raising her pay.
The amended contract for school President Sharon Gaber was approved this week by the school’s board of trustees. It raises her salary by $51,000, to $510,000 and provides a $90,000 bonus.
Gaber became president in 2015. Her contract had been set to expire in 2020.
The board’s decision comes less than a year after UT was notified its physician assistant program could lose accreditation. The school appealed, and the program was placed on probation.
Board chairman Steven Cavanaugh said trustees were pleased with the way Gaber attacked problems and salvaged situations. He said the board also looked at factors such as higher graduation rates, retention rates and fundraising gains.
