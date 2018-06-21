Trumbull commissioners decided to seek bids for jail medical services
WARREN
Despite a belief that the current medical services at the Trumbull County jail are low cost and high quality, the Trumbull County commissioners will consider other providers before awarding its next contract, Commissioner Frank Fuda said.
“We’re satisfied with the price and the work, but it hasn’t been bid out in a while,” Fuda said of the medical care provided by Dr. Phillip Malvasi and Malvasi’s staff.
The commissioners on Tuesday proposed a contract paying Dr. Malvasi $372,204 per year for the next three years, a slight increase over the current rate, but the resolution approving the contract was pulled from Wednesday’s meeting agenda.
Dr. Malvasi has been the medical services provider for the Trumbull County jail dating back to 2001, according to Vindicator files. His first three-year contract paid him $250,000 per year.
He currently receives $324,204 annually, which includes the services of about six other healthcare workers in addition to Dr. Malvasi, who also carries his own insurance and provides some of the drugs given to inmates.
Read more about the matter in Thursday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.
More like this from vindy.com
- June 21, 2018 12:05 a.m.
Trumbull commissioners to put jail medical services out to bid
- June 19, 2018 9:55 p.m.
Trumbull commissioners to vote on 3-year pact for Malvasi paying nearly $375K annually
- June 18, 2018 9:14 p.m.
FLASH BRIEFING THURSDAY
- June 20, 2018 12:05 a.m.
Trumbull commissioners to consider three-year contract for jail medical services
- May 23, 2018 9:55 p.m.
Malvasi's job as jail doctor would limit duties as coroner, ethics commission says
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.