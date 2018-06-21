Trumbull commissioners decided to seek bids for jail medical services

WARREN

Despite a belief that the current medical services at the Trumbull County jail are low cost and high quality, the Trumbull County commissioners will consider other providers before awarding its next contract, Commissioner Frank Fuda said.

“We’re satisfied with the price and the work, but it hasn’t been bid out in a while,” Fuda said of the medical care provided by Dr. Phillip Malvasi and Malvasi’s staff.

The commissioners on Tuesday proposed a contract paying Dr. Malvasi $372,204 per year for the next three years, a slight increase over the current rate, but the resolution approving the contract was pulled from Wednesday’s meeting agenda.

Dr. Malvasi has been the medical services provider for the Trumbull County jail dating back to 2001, according to Vindicator files. His first three-year contract paid him $250,000 per year.

He currently receives $324,204 annually, which includes the services of about six other healthcare workers in addition to Dr. Malvasi, who also carries his own insurance and provides some of the drugs given to inmates.

