Provider Fair set for today

NILES

The Area Agency on Aging 11 Inc. is hosting its first Provider Fair today from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the main concourse of the Eastwood Mall.

The Provider Fair has 45 agencies that are contracted providers for the Area Agency on Aging (AAA11), which are state-certified. The agencies must meet pre-screening requirements set by the state to be eligible to provide services to older adults and people under 60 who have a disability.

Members of AAA11’s Quality Monitoring & Planning division will be on hand to answer provider service questions and explain how agencies can become a provider. Many of these providers offer services covered under a variety of payor services, including Medicare and Medicaid, Older Americans Act, Senior Levy Services and private insurance and private pay.

The AAA11 provides services in Ashtabula, Columbiana, Mahoning and Trumbull counties.