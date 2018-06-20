Pa. police shoot, kill 17-year-old boy who fled traffic stop


June 20, 2018 at 11:20a.m.

EAST PITTSBURGH, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say police shot and killed a 17-year-old boy during a traffic stop that followed a shooting in western Pennsylvania.

The initial shooting occurred about 8:20 p.m. Tuesday in North Braddock. Responding officers found a 22-year-old man who had been shot, and he was taken to a hospital and later released.

Witnesses reported seeing a vehicle flee the scene, and a car matching that vehicle’s description was stopped a short time later in East Pittsburgh. The car’s driver was taken into custody, but the 17-year-old boy and another occupant ran from the vehicle.

The teen was shot a short time later, but further details have not been disclosed. His name has not been released.

The other male who ran from the car remained at large Wednesday.

