Pa. man runs from police, abandons daughter at ice cream shop
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Police say a Pennsylvania man suspected of public intoxication abandoned his daughter at an ice cream shop, and then fought with officers in an attic where he was hiding before falling through the ceiling.
Pennsylvania State Police responded to a Dairy Queen in Fallowfield Township this week after the man walked in with his daughter. Employees reported the man was making odd statements and falling asleep at the cash register.
Troopers tried to arrest the man, but he slammed the shop’s door on an officer and ran away without his daughter.
Investigators tracked the man to his sister’s home, where he was found hiding in the attic. The man fought police again, and he was arrested after they fell through the ceiling.
The man is facing multiple assault and public drunkenness charges.
