Pa. House tees up competing proposals to change redistricting

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania state representatives have six different approaches to redistricting to consider after House leaders today teed up competing proposals in the waning days of the annual legislative push surrounding passage of the state budget.

The Rules Committee vote means members will be able to propose changes, although the most likely measure to be considered passed the Senate last week. It would have a commission redraw lines for the Legislature and Congress and change statewide elections of appeals court judges to election by district.

House Majority Leader Dave Reed, R-Indiana, said he is still hoping to get an agreement among Republicans and Democrats in both chambers.

Senate Republicans passed the bill last week with just two Democratic votes, as Democrats opposed the addition of voting for judges by districts.

Reed said there were supporters and opponents of the judicial district proposal in both parties in the House.

The proposed constitutional amendments will have to pass both chambers in two consecutive two-year legislative sessions before voters would have the final say.