One of two homicide victims identified

YOUNGSTOWN — The Mahoning County Coroner’s office has identified one of two men shot to death on the East Side.

A spokeswoman said Brandon Wylie, 30, of Youngstown, is the man who was found shot and killed about 12:05 a.m. Tuesday in a courtyard on Plazaview Court. Police Chief Robin Lees said today detectives do have some leads in that case.

The identity of a man found shot to death about 11:30 p.m. Monday at a garage in the 900 block of Wilson Avenue has still not been confirmed, the spokeswoman said. She said that victim is not from the area.

Two suspects in that case, Earl Charity, 32 and Juan Phillips, 34, were arrested at the scene and charged with aggravated murder after being questioned by detectives. They are expected to be arraigned later today in municipal court.