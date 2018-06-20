Ohio State to shut down sexual assault center
COLUMBUS (AP) — Ohio State University says it’s shutting down its three-year-old Sexual Civility and Empowerment unit after finding it didn’t properly document and report students’ sexual assault complaints.
The Columbus Dispatch reports some victims were told they were lying or fabricating their stories. Records show some SCE workers also subjected victims to re-traumatizing treatment.
The university said Tuesday it is eliminating four positions within the unit and terminating those employees.
The school also says it’s asking experts from a law firm to develop a new program for supporting sexual-assault victims and to review how OSUresponds to reports of sexual and gender-based harassment and violence.
University officials say they will reach out to students who contacted SCE to see if they have received necessary support services.
