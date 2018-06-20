Ohio schools can get aerial photos to augment safety plans
COLUMBUS (AP) — The state crime lab is offering to use its drones to take aerial photos of Ohio schools that could help police if they had to respond to an active shooter or another emergency at those sites.
Attorney General Mike DeWine says mandated school safety plans are required to include floor plans, and the aerial photos are an optional supplement. The Bureau of Criminal Investigation says the photos are free for schools and would be accessed through a law-enforcement database.
DeWine announced the offer today along with a new series of 25 short, online videos intended to help teachers and school administrators prepare for and react to shootings or other violent incidents. He says it’s an easily accessible update to educator training offered earlier through the Ohio Peace Officer Training Academy.
More like this from vindy.com
- April 12, 2017 midnight
Trumbull deputies to patrol Mosquito Lake again this year with help from state funds
- April 20, 2018 12:05 a.m.
DeWine says he went negative only after his opponent did
- October 31, 2017 12:10 a.m.
DeWine unveils new plan to combat opioid crisis and demands drug companies pay for it
- October 30, 2017 11:54 a.m.
DeWine announces new 12-pronged plan to combat opioid epidemic
- March 26, 2018 1:47 p.m.
Democrat Cordray would declare opioid emergency as governor
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.