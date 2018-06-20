Ohio barn fire kills 5,000 pigs
COLUMBUS (AP) — A massive barn fire in Ohio has killed about 5,000 pigs.
The fire started about 1 p.m. Tuesday at the Straathoff Swine Farm in Wayne Township, which is about 45 miles southwest of Columbus.
The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office says the fire spread quickly, causing heavy smoke and intense heat.
One firefighter injured his arm at the scene. He was treated at a hospital and later released.
Officials say the fire destroyed two barns at the farm. The cause of the fire has not been determined.
