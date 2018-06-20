New restaurant

YOUNGSTOWN

Checkers & Rally’s, a national drive-thru restaurant, is slated to open a location at 3219 Belmont Ave. this fall, the company announced.

Local businessman Frank Pasqualetti recently signed on to open the restaurant, which features hamburgers, hot dogs and chicken wings.

The Youngstown location is part of the company’s expansion throughout Ohio.

The restaurant will be one of the first Rally’s Model 4.0 designs, meaning the restaurant will be built off-site, then delivered to the site via truck, allowing for faster development.

Sweeney to build

BOARDMAN

Sweeney Chevrolet Buick GMC announced it is building a new automotive sales and service facility at its 7997 Market St. location.

Due to storm damage at the Buick GMC building last November, Sweeney has been operating its service department out of its Chevrolet store on Market Street. Sales operations remain open at both stores.

“After exploring all of our options we have decided that the service building is too damaged to repair,” said Alexa Sweeney Blackann, Sweeney Chevrolet Buick GMC vice president. “It’s the best decision for our employees, our customers and our community to rebuild a new facility at the 7997 Market St., property. We are going to turn a negative situation into a positive.”

Demolition is underway and expected to be completed by the end of this month. The showroom and offices remain fully operational.

An unveiling of the new facility is slated for sometime this summer.

Naked man flees police, gets hit by car

STOWE

Police say a naked man led officers on a chase in Ohio and was struck by a car while trying to cross a highway.

Authorities say police first tried to stop the 23-year-old man around 5 a.m. Monday when he was seen driving his car the wrong way on Interstate 77.

The man drove off, and his car was stopped in Stowe when officers brought out spike strips.

Police say the man then ran from his car onto state Route 8, where he was struck by a passing minivan.

Verizon, AT&T to end location data sales to brokers

Verizon and AT&T have pledged to stop providing information on phone owners’ locations to data brokers, stepping back from a business practice that has drawn criticism for endangering privacy.

The data has apparently allowed outside companies to pinpoint the location of wireless devices without their owners’ knowledge or consent. Verizon said that about 75 companies have been obtaining its customer data from two little-known California-based brokers that Verizon supplies directly – LocationSmart and Zumigo.

Staff/wire reports

Selected local stocks

STOCK, DIVIDENDCLOSECHANGE

Alcoa Inc., 44.46-1.32

Aqua America, .20 34.150.28

Avalon Holdings,2.19-0.01

Chemical Bank, .2858.440.56Community Health Sys, .214.49 0.00

Cortland Bancorp, .1123.990.59

Farmers Nat., .0716.350.10

First Energy, .36 34.840.10

Fifth/Third, .1630.57-0.10

First Niles Financial, .059.500.00

FNB Corp., .1214.020.12

General Motors, .3842.27-1.68

General Electric, .1212.99-0.20

Huntington Bank, .11 15.380.05

iHeartMedia Inc.,--

JP Morgan Chase, .56107.66-0.52

Key Corp, .1120.580.14

LaFarge, 2.01--

Macy’s, .38 38.840.11

Parker Hannifin, .76163.77-5.77

PNC, .75142.18-0.32

Simon Prop. Grp., 2.88165.460.42

Stoneridge 32.10-0.14

United Comm. Fin., .06 11.540.21

Selected prices from Wednesday’s 4 p.m. close.