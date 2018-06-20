Motorcyclist in Ohio throws concrete into car, breaking woman’s jaw
AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Police say a motorcyclist involved in a road-rage confrontation in Ohio threw a piece of concrete into a car and broke a woman’s jaw.
The 29-year-old woman and her 25-year-old boyfriend told police they were driving in Akron about 7 p.m. Monday when they honked their horn at a motorcyclist stopped at a green light.
The man got off his motorcycle and started arguing with the woman, which escalated to him pushing her before the boyfriend separated the two.
The motorcyclist drove away, but the couple encountered him again as they drove over a bridge.
Police say the motorcyclist threw a piece of concrete through the passenger side window, striking the woman in the face.
The woman has been hospitalized for treatment. A search for the motorcyclist is ongoing.
