Million-dollar bonds in two aggravated murder cases
YOUNGSTOWN
Bond was set by Judge Elizabeth Kobly today in municipal court for two men accused of a shooting death late Monday on Wilson Avenue.
Bond is $1 million each for Earl Charity, 32, and Juan Phillips, 34.
Both men are charged with aggravated murder. They were arrested after police responded to a call of gunfire about 11:30 p.m. Monday and found a man shot to death several times in the doorway of a garage in the 900 block of Wilson Avenue.
Police and coroner’s investigators are still working to confirm the identity of the victim. They said he is from out of town.
Charity has already served a six year prison sentence for a 2009 shooting death on the North Side that ran concurrent with a seven year sentence he received for shooting up a house in 2010.
