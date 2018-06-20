Man with crack pipe tells police 'Syphilis is eating my brain'
BOARDMAN — A man who led police on a chase Tuesday is accused of possessing a crack pipe.
An officer stopped a car for making an illegal U-turn at Shields and Hopkins road. The officer reported that the driver, identified as Chad Love, 31, of East Palestine, was behaving erratically.
When a second officer arrived, Love sped away, leading officers on a chase, according to a police report.
The chase ended when Love drove down a dead end street and pulled into a Hopkins Road yard, the report said.
Officers described Love’s behavior as hyper and erratic and had to subdue him with a stun device.
Love reportedly told police syphilis was eating his brain. Officers found a crack pipe in the car, the report said.
Love faces charges for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, fleeing and eluding, resisting arrest and possession of drug paraphernalia.
