Man with crack pipe tells police 'Syphilis is eating my brain'

BOARDMAN — A man who led police on a chase Tuesday is accused of possessing a crack pipe.

An officer stopped a car for making an illegal U-turn at Shields and Hopkins road. The officer reported that the driver, identified as Chad Love, 31, of East Palestine, was behaving erratically.

When a second officer arrived, Love sped away, leading officers on a chase, according to a police report.

The chase ended when Love drove down a dead end street and pulled into a Hopkins Road yard, the report said.

Officers described Love’s behavior as hyper and erratic and had to subdue him with a stun device.

Love reportedly told police syphilis was eating his brain. Officers found a crack pipe in the car, the report said.

Love faces charges for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, fleeing and eluding, resisting arrest and possession of drug paraphernalia.