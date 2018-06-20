Warren man charged in June 8 shooting

Staff report

WARREN

Antonio S. Smith, 36, of Lansdowne Avenue Northwest was arraigned Tuesday in Warren Municipal Court on felonious assault and being a felon in possession of a firearm in the June 8 shooting of a city man at Highland Avenue and Second Street Southwest.

A not-guilty plea was entered and bond of $15,000 was set.

Smith was arrested Monday afternoon at Vine Avenue and Porter Street Northeast during a traffic stop and taken to the Trumbull County jail on warrants.

The victim, 26, suffered an unspecified gunshot wound at 3:20 a.m. June 8 and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police said an officer heard five to seven gunshots while patrolling the southwest area of the city, and multiple citizens called 911 to also report the gunfire.

The victim’s girlfriend called 911 to say she had been on the phone with her boyfriend, and he told her he’d been shot, but the phone disconnected. Police later located the victim on High Street.