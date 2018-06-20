Man arraigned today in Warren Municipal Court on assault charges

WARREN — A man charged with two counts of felonious assault and one count each of child endangering and criminal damaging in a May 23 incident will be arraigned today in Warren Municipal Court.

Caylan Q. Jones, 30, who listed addresses in Windham and Warren, was arrested on warrants Tuesday and placed in the Trumbull County jail.

Jones is accused of driving a car toward a woman in the yard of a home on Tod Avenue Northwest and hitting an unoccupied vehicle in the driveway.

Diamond N. Scott, 23, who listed addresses in Warren and Youngstown, and a child were in the back seat of his car. Scott had been in conflict with the people at the Tod Avenue residence earlier that day, police said.

A male in the yard jumped on the hood of the vehicle Jones was driving, then jumped off and had to avoid being hit by Jones, police said. No one was injured.

Scott was arraigned in May on felony complicity and misdemeanor child endangering.