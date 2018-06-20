Lane restrictions

AUSTINTOWN

From Thursday through Monday, bridges over state Route 11 on Mahoning Avenue, New Road and Kirk Road will have lane restrictions for bridge repairs.

The work is part of a $3.8 million Ohio Department of Transportation project to resurface state Route 11 between U.S. Route 224 and the Interstate 80/Interstate 680 split.

The project is scheduled for completion in August.

Civil-service list

WARREN

Warren Civil Service Commission on Tuesday certified a list of 21 people who have passed their civil-service test and are eligible to be hired as entry-level officers with the police department.

The department is at about six officers below the target number of 70. It’s possible the department will be able to hire six more off this list, police officials have said.

Murder trial reset

COLUMBUS

The aggravated murder trial of Anthony J. Pardon, 53, in the murder of Warren native Rachel Anderson, 24, was reset Tuesday to 9 a.m. July 30.

Anderson was a 2012 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School who worked at Macali Giant Eagle in Niles during high school and earned a bachelor’s degree in mortuary science at the Cincinnati College of Mortuary Science before going to work for a Columbus funeral home.

Pardon is accused of killing Anderson Jan. 29 at her apartment. Police said she died of asphyxiation. Pardon is also charged with kidnapping and rape and could get the death penalty if he’s convicted of aggravated murder and a specification of aggravating circumstances.

Judge Stephen L. McIntosh of Franklin County Common Pleas Court is presiding over the case.

Woman arrested

YOUNGSTOWN

A pregnant North Jackson Street woman is in the Mahoning County jail after reports said she was arrested for hitting her boyfriend in the head with an iron after she found out he was cheating on her.

Ciara Brown, age not available, was arrested about 10:55 p.m. Monday at 25 Market St. after police were called for a fight.

Reports said the victim’s head and chest were covered in dry blood. The victim is also the father of Brown’s child, reports said.

Police chase

AUSTINTOWN

A loud exhaust resulted in police chasing a man Tuesday morning.

Officers observed a vehicle with an exhaust “so loud it could be heard inside [the] cruiser with both windows up” at about 1:30 a.m. Tuesday on Mahoning Avenue, according to police reports. The vehicle passed Acton Avenue, crossed the yellow center line and refused to stop for police as it passed Burkey Road.

After driving down two more streets John Rudolph, 33, of Wilmette Lane in Youngstown, stopped for officers. Rudolph said: “I was just scared – I didn’t know what to do,” reports said.

Rudolph was driving on a suspended license and was further charged with failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, driving left of center and having a loud/defective exhaust.

Living-wages forum

NILES

Valley Voices United for Change will host a forum on creating living wages in the Mahoning Valley at 6 p.m. Thursday at 20 Youngstown-Warren Road, Suite 6.

Policy Matters Ohio and the Innovation Ohio Education Fund, along with union and economic development leaders, will be part of the conversation with community members.

“The forum will bring us together in a community conversation about issues of the continued loss of decent paying jobs like the 1,500 jobs cut at GM Lordstown this month. We will discuss efforts to improve economic development and job opportunities for the area like TJX and the Youngstown [Business] Incubator,” said Karen Zehr, Valley Voices United for Change member.

Clients receive funds

COLUMBUS

Three clients of former Mahoning County attorneys received $30,150 from the Lawyers’ Fund for Client Protection.

A client of Dennis DiMartino received $10,000 in reimbursement. DiMartino was suspended indefinitely in February 2016 after the Ohio Supreme Court’s Board of Professional Conduct found he stole $10,000 from a client.

Two clients of Benjamin Joltin received $20,150.

Joltin received a 30-day jail sentence in March after he stole between $75,000 and $80,000 from a client in a divorce case.

At the time of his sentencing, his attorney said he could make full restitution of $80,000. He also forfeited his law license.

Trespassing citation

YOUNGSTOWN

Police issued a criminal trespassing citation Saturday to an East Marion Avenue man who reports said was upset when members of the Community Soup Kitchen on Mahoning Avenue asked him to stop watching porn-ography on their computers.

Officers were called to the kitchen about 6:30 a.m., where reports said Chad Kimble, 36, became upset when asked to stop watching because other patrons, especially children, may be exposed to it.

Municipal court records show he is set to be arraigned on the charge at a hearing Friday.

Robbery charges

NILES

Charles E. Dennison Jr., 37, of West Delason Avenue in Youngstown, is in the Trumbull County jail in lieu of $250,000 bond after being charged with aggravated robbery in a 4 a.m. Tuesday theft of a car that later crashed into a home on Warren Avenue.

Dennison was arraigned on the charge Tuesday in Niles Municipal Court.

The victim of the theft said she left the car running at a house on Maple Street and went inside a short time. When she came out, she saw a man stealing her car.

She got in another car with a friend, and they chased the stolen vehicle, which crashed into 304 Warren Ave. The victim, 32, confronted the suspect and was dragged by the car, injuring her knee.

The suspect drove away, and police located the car on Holford Avenue with heavy front-end damage and found Dennison on the roof of a nearby home.

Man found guilty

WARREN

John L. Figueroa II, 37, of Girard, was found guilty Tuesday in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court on two counts of cocaine trafficking after a 11/2-day trial.

Judge Andrew Logan revoked Figueroa’s bond and set a sentencing date of July 10. Figueroa could get up to one year in prison on each count.

Figueroa was indicted on four counts of cocaine trafficking, but Judge Logan dismissed two of the counts Monday afternoon for lack of evidence before giving the case to the jury.

The charges were filed after a confidential informant bought crack cocaine from Figueroa in August and October 2016, testified Greg Manente, a Girard detective.

Domestic violence

WARREN

Lucinda R. Reynolds, 30, of Parkman Road Northwest, was charged with domestic violence in a 7:57 p.m. Saturday fight with a male on Fourth Street Southwest.

The male suffered a large cut above his eye and was “covered in blood” on his face, shoulders and arms when police arrived. Officers also found broken glass in the home, apparently from a large glass painting.

The victim did not cooperate with officers, but a witness said the victim entered the home with no injury and left with the injury. The male was taken by ambulance to a local hospital.

Trumbull County Children Services also took temporary custody of two children in the home.

Dementia program

HOWLAND

Shepherd of the Valley Howland, 4100 North River Road N.E., is hosting a free Virtual Dementia Tour experience from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday for community members interested in learning more about dementia.

The tour can benefit caregivers and families whose loved ones suffer from symptoms of impaired memory, communication and thinking.

Participants have the opportunity to use clinically researched, patented components that simulate the effects of aging and dementia. Trained facilitators will guide participants through common, everyday tasks and exercises, so they can experience the physical and mental challenges faced by those with dementia. For information, contact Danielle Procopio at 330-774-3522.