Heavy rains bring floods to areas of Texas hit by Harvey

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — Heavy rains along the Texas coast have caused flooding in areas that were hit hard by Hurricane Harvey less than a year ago.

National Weather Service meteorologist Tyler Castillo said Wednesday that since Tuesday, rain of 5 to 10 inches (13 to 25 centimeters) was widespread along the Texas coast from the border to around 125 miles (201 kilometers) south of Houston, with up to 14 inches (35 centimeters) in isolated areas. Port Aransas, which was devastated when Harvey hit last August, was among the cities inundated.

Port Aransas police Chief Scott Burroughs told The Associated Press that “just about every street in town was flooded at some point” Wednesday morning. He said they also had a few reports of water getting into some residences but no “major incidents.”

Burroughs said that the town is still in the “beginning stages” of recovery after getting hit by Harvey.

“Hopefully none of the progress that has occurred already was re-damaged,” said Burroughs, who added, “This was kind of a walk in the park compared to Harvey.”

Rains have also caused flooding this week in the Beaumont-Port Arthur area. National Weather Service meteorologist Jared Rackley said an airport located between the two cities has had about 11 inches of rain since Sunday.

KHOU television reported that emergency management officials in Orange County say that as many as 15 homes flooded, several of which were still empty after being damaged during Harvey.

Chris Jenkins’ home in Orange County was flooded with about 6 inches (15 centimeters) of water. He and his family had moved back into the home in March after it flooded during Harvey.

“Just coming and seeing everything floating on the floor, nothing can prepare you for it,” Jenkins told KHOU.