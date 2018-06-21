Boardman Park Adventure campers get lesson from 'Ken'

BOARDMAN

Evelyn Breda is proud to have learned a lot from “Ken,” even though her traveling companion has no skin and is all bones.

“My dad got me this skeleton to learn at home,” the Youngstown State University senior and anthropology student said Wednesday with a chuckle. “I’m very fortunate to have parents who support what I’m studying.”

Breda also gave “Ken” an opportunity to be a learning tool for five groups of youngsters who are in a Boardman Park Adventure Week camp and taking part in a variety of hands-on programs aimed at deepening their appreciation for anthropology and archaeology.

Hosting the event in the park’s Georgianna Parker Center are students with the YSU Anthropology Colloquium.

The overarching idea also is to demonstrate the history of many of the artifacts, noted Karen McCallum, camp director.

Read more about the camp in Thursday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.