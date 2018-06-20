Astronomy park named for John Glenn set to open on solstice

Associated Press

LOGAN

An astronomy park named for astronaut-hero John Glenn is about to open in his native Ohio.

The John Glenn Astronomy Park is located in Hocking Hills State Park in the southeastern part of the state. A grand opening ribbon-cutting is scheduled Thursday to coincide with the summer solstice.

Director Brad Hoehne will be joined at the event by Julianne Burroughs, board president of Friends of Hocking Hills State Park, and “Astronaut Harrison,” a 6-year-old Columbus boy obsessed with space.

Activities will include sunset viewing, a sky diver and star and planet gazing through the park’s powerful telescopes.

John Glenn died in 2016 at age 95. He was the first American to orbit Earth and a longtime Democratic U.S. senator.