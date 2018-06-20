Area politicians have differing reactions to Tuesday’s ICE raid

SALEM — Two local politicians have differing reactions to a raid by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement that resulted in the detention of 146 workers at a Salem meat-processing facility.

U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown, a Cleveland Democrat, pledged to help all those affected by the raid.

“My first concern is for the children who were separated from their families by the raid,” Brown said. “Tearing families apart is not going to fix our broken immigration system.”

He expressed a desire to find a bipartisan solution that creates a pathway to citizenship for law-abiding U.S. residents who work and pay taxes.

U.S. Rep. Bill Johnson of Marietta, R-6th, whose district includes Salem, said the raid proves America is serious about enforcing its immigration laws.

“When we finally secure our borders, there will be less need for raids like this,” Johnson said.

He said we should have an open heart to citizens of other countries who need asylum, but we must put American citizens and American interests first.

He added the country can accomplish that without separating parents from their children.

Family members of those detained can call ICE’s 24-hour detainee locator hotline at 1-888-351-4024. The hotline operates in English and Spanish and will answer questions about a person’s detention status and the removal process.

They can also call Brown’s office at 216-522-7272.