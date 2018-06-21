Appeals court overturns Miller zoning conviction

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

The 7th District Court of Appeals overturned the conviction of a man sentenced to 60 days in jail for code violations.

Judge Elizabeth Kobly of Youngstown Municipal Court imposed the sentence on Brandon Miller, 31, of Pointview Avenue in July 2016.

The code violations included trash scattered about his property, a makeshift driveway, missing or unpainted steps and several improperly-installed windows, according to court records.

