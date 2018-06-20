Agenda Thursday

American Legion Post 51, 7 p.m., social hall, First Presbyterian Church, 22 Westview Ave., Hubbard.

Austintown school board, 11 a.m., work session, Dr. David Ritchie Legacy Room, central office, 700 Raccoon Road.

Austintown school board, 1 p.m. Austintown Middle School, 800 S. Raccoon Road.

Liberty Township trustees, 7:30 a.m., administration building, 1315 Churchill-Hubbard Road, Youngstown.

Lisbon school board, 5 p.m., board room, 317 N. Market St.

Lordstown Village Council, 6 p.m., special meeting, administration building, 1455 Salt Springs Road.

Mahoning County commissioners, 10 a.m., board meeting, large conference room, Children Services Building, 222 W. Federal St., Youngstown.

Mahoning County commissioners, 11 a.m., staff meeting, third floor, Children Services Building, 222 W. Federal St., Youngstown.

Mahoning County commissioners, 1 p.m., staff meeting, second floor, administration building, 21 W. Boardman St., Youngstown.

Mahoning County Educational Service Center, 4:30 p.m., governing board, MCESC, 7320 N. Palmyra Road, Canfield.

Newton Falls school board, 6 p.m., board room, junior high school, 907 Milton Blvd.

Springfield Township trustees, 4 p.m., special meeting, administration building, 3475 E. South Range Road, New Springfield.

Warren school board, 3:15 p.m., athletic council, Athletic Director’s conference room, high school, 860 Elm Road NE.

Youngstown Metropolitan Housing Authority, 11 a.m., personnel committee, YMHA, 131 W. Boardman St., Youngstown.

Youngstown Metropolitan Housing Authority, noon, board of commissioners, Amedia Plaza, 131 W. Boardman St.

