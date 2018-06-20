With 146 workers being detained by Immigration officials, will you go and apply to work at the Fresh Mark meat processing facility in Salem?
More like this from vindy.com
- November 5, 2017 12:03 a.m.
Fresh Marketplace Farmers Market has robust 2017
- December 18, 2017 midnight
Worker dies in waste grinder at meat plant
- June 30, 2017 midnight
Hilltoppers donate to Angels for Animals
- March 30, 2017 midnight
Come out for Plant and Pest Diagnostic Clinic
- August 3, 2016 midnight
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.