YFD fights 8 fires over weekend, 5 on Friday

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

City firefighters had a busy weekend, battling eight fires.

Early Sunday, a vacant 1559 Ravine Drive home was destroyed after catching fire about 3:50 a.m. Damage is listed at $5,000.

A 48 E. Evergreen Ave. home was also destroyed about 11:55 p.m. Saturday, but firefighters managed to save a dog in that house. Damage there is listed at $13,220.

Earlier Saturday, a 3346 Orrin Ave. home was also destroyed in a blaze about 3:45 a.m. that reports said was caused by an electrical problem. The homeowner was not there at the time. Damage there is listed at $35,000.

Arson is listed as the cause of four fires Friday: at a 1907 South Ave. restaurant, where a car caught fire about 5:40 p.m. and spread to part of the building; at a vacant 3540 Neilson Ave. home about 7:55 p.m.; at a vacant 1127 Poland Ave. auto-wrecking warehouse about 10 p.m.; and at a vacant 533 Mabel Ave. home about 11:50 p.m..

The cause of a blaze at a vacant 1723 Rosedale Ave. home about 5 p.m. Friday is under investigation.

There were no injuries in any of the fires.