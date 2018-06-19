Woman faces drug charges after stop

BOARDMAN

A traffic stop at Market Street and Hillman Way yielded several plastic bags containing suspected crack or crack residue.

Officers reported that Dawn Jones, 38, of Youngstown, appeared nervous during a traffic stop. She had a theft warrant out of Boardman and a suspended driver’s license, the report said.

After a search of her vehicle, officers asked Jones about the contents of a bag found near the console, and she told police, “It looks like crack.” Officers also found a variety of pills in her purse and her vehicle.

She faces charges of possession of schedule IV drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, tampering with evidence and illegal possession of a food-stamp card in her boyfriend’s name.

Paintball injuries, damage reported

WARREN

Police are investigating another instance of people shooting paintball guns from a vehicle Friday evening, this time on Lynwood Drive and nearby Elm Hill Drive Northwest.

A resident of Lynwood Drive, 26, reported being hit in the face with a paintball, and other paintballs hit his house about 6 p.m. He suffered a minor injury.

He said three people in a pickup truck were responsible. He said neighbors with surveillance cameras captured it all. Officers also observed paint-ball marks the garage of a home on Elm Hill.

About a month ago, officers observed people in the bed of a pickup truck wearing masks and holding paintball guns.

Stabbing at CSB

WARREN

A male and a female resident of Trumbull County Children Services were taken to the county juvenile justice center after an 8 p.m. Saturday incident in which the female was stabbed with a pen.

Police said a staff member told them the male, 15, was upset about something and slammed a pen down on the desk in a common area of the facility.

The female thought the male was attempting to attack a CSB male staff member and slapped the juvenile male across the face.

The juvenile male then stabbed the female several times in the arm and back with the broken pen. The female was slightly bleeding on the upper left arm and had several scratches on her back, police said. Both juveniles refused medical treatment.

Emergency exercise

YOUNGSTOWN

The Mahoning County Local Emergency Planning Committee will conduct its annual emergency exercise at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Mahoning County EMA, 700 Industrial Road.

This is a tabletop exercise designed to provide participants with an opportunity to evaluate current response concepts, plans and capabilities for a response to a simulated chemical incident. It will focus on local emergency responders’ ability to integrate a coordinated response to save lives and protect public health and safety.

Pet clinic in park

YOUNGSTOWN

The Pre-Veterinary Society at Youngstown State University will host an exam and vaccination pet clinic 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Wick Park Pavilion, 1861 McCollum Road.

Exams are free, but there will be a small fee for any vaccinations or tests that are performed. All pets must be on a leash or in a travel cage. Christina Costarella, a licensed veterinarian, will be on staff at the clinic.

For information on the pre-veterinary track of study at YSU, visit ysu.edu/academics/science-technology-engineering-mathematics/pre-veterinary-track.

Journaling workshop

WARREN

Discover how writing down thoughts, emotions, memories and more can bring new insight into life. Participants will discover journaling techniques that add variety, fun, and new insight into their writing. No prior writing experience required. Benefits of journaling may include immune-system boosting, lessening of stress, healing, increasing problem-solving skills, and building resilience. The event will take place from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at CABLE Garden, 2017 Willard Ave. SE. If there is rain, the class will be moved to TBEIC, 125 W. Market St.

Forum on opioid epidemic in Lisbon

LISBON

Columbiana County Chambers of Commerce will host a community forum on the opioid epidemic from 8:30 a.m. to noon Wednesday at the Columbiana County Career and Technical Center, 9364 state Route 45.

The forum’s theme is “Solutions to Recovery” and will feature several guest speakers.

Information tables will be available on the expo floor, with participants from the Bureau of Workers’ Compensation, Help Network of Northeast Ohio, Columbiana County Mental Health & Recovery Board, On Demand Drug Testing, and New Day Recovery.

The event is free, but reservations are requested.

To register, call the Salem Area Chamber of Commerce at 330-337-3473 or email info@salemohiochamber.org.

Garden District sets meeting for tonight

YOUNGSTOWN

The Garden District Neighborhood Association will have its next meeting at 6:30 p.m. today in Colonial Hall of St. John Lutheran Church, 1420 Mahoning Ave. President John O’Hara will officiate.

Councilman Mike Ray, D-4th, will give an update of activities on the West Side and the city in general.

Community Police Officer Melvin John will also be in attendance.

More Digest on A6